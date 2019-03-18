Mphidza quits PP: ‘I cannot associate with MCP’

The People’s Party (PP) deputy regional secretary for the South, Leonard Mphiza, has last year made a name after competing with party president Joyce Banda at the elective convention on Monday announced his resignation from the post and withdrew his membership because Banda withdrew from the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and instead endorsed Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking on Monday in an interview , Mphidza said he was uncomfortable to work with MCP and that he was not consulted.

“So definitely I am not part of that alliance since I was not consulted and I have already informed the party’s Secretary General that they should count me out of that alliance,” said Mphidza.

Mphidza said last time the NEC met out of the three parties which were on the list to partner with that’s, DPP, MCP and UTM the majority opted for UTM seconded by DPP and MCP only got 4 votes from 68 NEC members.

According to Mphidza, PP has got nothing to gain from the coalition and is not in the interest of the party because most followers of PP will not be happy to be associated with MCP.

Meanwhile, Mphiza said he will soon announce his next move before next week as some sources claim he will be joining DPP in Blantyre.

Mphidza was the only person who challenged Joyce Banda for the position of President during last year convention where he was defeated when he got 23 votes only whereas JB got 1,101.

