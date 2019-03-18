Economist report tips Mutharika to win Malawi presidential election

March 18, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 13 Comments

United Kingdom-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has tipped President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to narrowly win the May 21 2019 elections.

President Mutharika’s tipped to win

The report, generated on March 18 2019, says Mutharika will secure re-election in May as there is no serious threat to him.

“We expect Mr Mutharika to be re-elected as president as there is no serious threat to him from any other candidate,” concludes EIU.

The think-tank adds that DPP will remain the “the largest party” in Parliament and will “form the next government.”

Besides Mutharika’s economic and development delivery record, the EIU says main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera,  State Vice President Saulos  Chilima (who is presidential candidate of UTM party)  and former president  Joyce Banda and their parties pose no serious challenge to Mutharika and the DPP.

Banda has since withdrawn from presidential race and endorsed Chakwera’s candidature.

EIU has cited lack of policy alternative and internal divisions as factors that will contribute to Chakwera and MCP’s loss in the elections.

In the latest report, EIU reiterates the continuing divisions in MCP, saying “chronic infighting continues to plague” the party.

Analysts point out that todate, Chakwera has made no known effort to mend fences with the old guards who he banished from the party.

These officials were the spirit of the MCP and a strong link between the party and the grassroots in its stronghold.

Their disenchantment has worsned after Banda’s People’s Party officials invaded MCP and grabbed nearly half of the executive positions.

Chakwera has sought to build up his chances by striking an electoral alliance with Joyce Banda. But going by the EIU report, Chakwera may have worsened his chances further with this alliance.

It says Joyce Banda’s era was riddled with “notorious by rampant corruption”.

Referring to the failed alliance between UTM and PP, the EIU suggests any party’s alliance with Joyce Banda and PP “is based more on political expedency than strategy” and would result into a loss at the election.

It further says Chilima does not present “a serious electoral challenge”.

EIU said the same thing of Chilima in its January 2019 report, citing the undeveloped presence of his UTM among the reasons.

In case the opposition decide to resort to tricks that stir unrest and protests against the Mutharika government, this will not work, according to the EIU.

“Democratic processes in Malawi are well-established, and attempts to intensify unrest to undermine the country’s underlying stability or the government’s hold on power are unlikely,” it reads.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa, who is the official government spokesperson, welcomed the report, and told Nyasa Times that  the DPP will likely win because it was delivering on development agenda also addressed  its shortfalls.

But MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga dismissed the  report.

Mkaka saidt he country’s oldest political party is on its way to form government for the first time since losing the first post-independence multiparty elections in 1994.

In the run-up to the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, the EIU wrongly predicted a victory for then president Joyce Banda who was voted out after finishing a distant third in both presidential and parliamentary races.

EIU is a member of The Economist Group.

psyuta
Guest
psyuta

This is a given fact. Take it or leave it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

kkkkkkkk Inu a EIU please sit down. Mutharika cannot win

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Roll Out ATI Now
Guest
Roll Out ATI Now

So EIU predicted Joyce Banda a winner in 2014 election. So who won?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

What is this report saying about MCP? infighting in MCP, by the way, can Nyasatimes provide a link for this story so that we can read for ourselves

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

The last report on Malawi was on 13/03/2019 and was about the declaration of floods. FAKE NEWS

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
Mlakaviwa
Guest
Mlakaviwa

This think tank is supposed to be sued.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Zwanga
Guest
Zwanga

EIU I am very sorry for the prediction. You have just missed it.UTM WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVERNMENT.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk, what a load of nonsense. Unfortunately these guys are no different than Fryson Chodzi and any other “opinion for hire”. If UDF paid them enough, they would also come up with an analysis saying UDF will sweep all the seats in the northern region. Mark my words, DPP is DEAD!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
Martin
Guest
Martin

So why wasting our precious time to tell us about a report coming from a useless organisation that always predict the opposite?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kenzo
Guest
Kenzo

Where is the report? The report released on 18th March included JB and Chakwera alliance?? Or dpp propaganda?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Amulilenji
Guest
Amulilenji

Fake report.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

