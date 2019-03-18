Wife, 52 delighted to marry 84-year-old hubby, Malawi ex-diplomat: ‘Love doesn’t have age limits’

Malawi’s former diplomat Tony Kandiero, 84, this weekend married a 52-year old woman and although they look very odd together, their smiles show how happy they are.

The woman Rosely Mkweza told Nyasa Times, she was “delighted” to have Kandiero as her husbanda, saying he is “loving” and “caring”.

She admitted that their age makes them an unlikely pair, but said: “love doesn’t have age limits.”

The woman said Kandiero, whom she prefably call, Tony is a “heavenly gift” to her.

“Now is the happiest time of my life,” she said.

ony Kandiero served Malawi in various capacities, which include 23 years as a broadcaster with the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, an organisation he led as its General Manager between 1980 and 1988. In 1988 he was appointed High Commissioner to Zimbabwe and Botswana. In 1990 he was appointed High Commissioner to London, United Kingdom. On a non-residential basis, he was also Ambassador to Finland, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Currently, he is an Honorary Member of the International Eye Foundation, which is based in Washington, DC, and is also Vice Chairman of Bingu Silver grey Foundation.

