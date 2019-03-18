Angola referees to take charge of Malawi, Morroco Afcon match

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has assigned four Angolan match officials to take charge of the Flames’ 2019 AFCON qualifier against Morocco scheduled for this coming Friday at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

The four include Referee Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho,1st Assistant Referee Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos ,2nd Assistant Referee Ivanildo Meirelles De O Sanche Lopes and fourth official Antonio Muachihuissa Caxala .

According to information posted on FAM Website, the Match Commissioner Tuccu Guish Ghrbremedhin is from Eritrea while Referee Assessor is Aden Robleh Rayaleh from Djibouti.

In a related development, CAF has also appointed Mauritian referees to officiate Wednesday’s 2019 Under 23 AFCON qualifier between Malawi and Zambia to be played at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The referees were expected to arrive in the country of Monday.

These are Centre Referee Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralall,1st Assistant Referee Shailesh Gobin, 2nd Assistant Referee Jean Marc Jeff Pithia and Fourth Official Patrice Milazar.

They will be joined by Tanzanian Khalid Abdallah Mohamed as Match Commissioner.

Meanwhile, FAM has also revealed that Malawian Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga will be the Match Commissioner for a 2019 AFCON qualifier game between Zambia and Namibia in Lusaka on 23rd March 2019.

