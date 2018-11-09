FDH Bank donates K2.5 million to doctors conference

FDH Bank has donated K2.5 million to the Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) for their annual conference which is underway in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.

Presenting the donation in Blantyre on Thursday, FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communication Levie Nkunika said FDH believes in growth and takes keen interest in areas of education and health as these are very important areas in the development of the country and its people.

“FDH Bank, as homegrown bank works at supporting local initiatives that aim at facilitating growth in the country. The Society of Medical Doctors is doing is commendable work that improve the knowledge of medical doctors and in turn improve the health care of the country,” said Nkunika.

He said FDH Bank also decided to support the Doctors as they will share knowledge and insights on how to improve the health of the nation and their customers.

“We believe that a health nation is a productive nation and therefore we needed to make our contribution and facilitate such the conference,” said Nkunika.

Receiving the donation on behalf of SMD, Executive member Dr Yotam Moyo thanked FDH Bank for the gesture.

“As SMD we are deeply indebted to FDH bank for the kind gesture. Having financial institutions showing commitment to the agenda of universal health coverage spurs us who are key players of health service delivery on the ground to do more,” said Dr Moyo.

Presently, FDH Bank has supported rehabilitation of the cancer ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre worth K17 million and also sponsor staff on monthly basis.

The Bank is also constructing a K15million Pediatric ICU Ward at Malamulo Hospital and donated equipment worth K2million each to Salima and Balaka District Hospitals in 2017.

FDH Bank has also supported Ndimoyo Palliative Healthcare with over K1.4million in sponsorship and is also running a four-year-long scholarship fund for students under Hope for the Blind worth K10.8Million apart from a scholarship fund with Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) worth K8.4million.

The SMD Conference is taking place from 9th to 10th November at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi under the theme: Towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage in Malawi – Progress, Trends and New Strategies.

FDH Financial Holdings Chief Executive Officer Dr Thomson Mpinganjira will grace the conference as the Guest Of Honour.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :