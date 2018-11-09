Commentator queries Malawi Electoral Commission organised prayers

Malawian social commentator Stanley Onjezani Kenani has laughed at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) for organising prayers in the last three registration jurisdictions of Mzimba, Nkhata Bay and Mzuzu.

Published reports indicate that prayers’ coordinator Israel Ndelezina said the filed officer hey want to praise God for protecting them while in the field since June when the exercise started.

But Kenani took to Facebook to comment: “That’s it about our country. Cut trees? Pray for rain. Lose voter registration kits? Pray for valid data.”

His comments was in apparent reference to the missing of electoral registration equipment – the biometric voter registration kit (BVRK) number 1962.

The development has led to opposition and other electoral stakeholders to demand government to suspend MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and other senior officials to which MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika said the top brass would not stand down.

The MEC and NRB prayers are scheduled to take place on Saturday from 5am to 6am at Mzimba Community Ground, Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu and St Augustine Secondary School in Nkhata Bay.

According to Ndelezina, main activities will include praise and worship songs, choruses, short Bible teachings and thanksgiving prayers.

Ndelezina has since appealed to all citizens around the said venues to join the registration officers in the prayers.

