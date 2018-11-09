Kinnah makes another U-turn: I am not even DPP but apolitical

Former Malawi national football team Coach Kinnah Phiri who has distanced himself from joining UTM saying he remains a member of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has made another clarification as he has distanced himself from joining DPP saying he is infact apolitical.

In August, Phiri was spotted attending a UTM rally in Mzuzu where he also made some remarks.

In twist of things, Kinnah, who is Malawi’s all-time top-scorer for the national team, has clarified that he is not joining DPP.

“God morning community, I just wanted to rectify what has been wrongly reported. Infact, I have quited UTM and politics in general,” he wrote.

Phiri has also denied saying that he was forced to wear a UTM t-shirt.

“Am just following my heart to stay away from politics and continue with my football career,” said Phiri in one of the famous local WhatsApp forum called ‘Voice of Livingstonia Sports Desk’ different sporting descipline officials as well as reporters and former national team players.

And speaking on Times Radio on Friday morning, Malawi’s most celebrated football player insited he is apolitical and not a member of DPP.

“They must look at me as a coach and as football administrator. I can only participate on football activities,” he said.

During a career spanning seven years from 1974 to 1981, Kinnah scored the 67 goals in 110 games, followed by his successor at Bata Bullets Lawrence Waya on a distant 29 goals from 125 matches.

He also led Malawi to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as coach for the Flames.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :