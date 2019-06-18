FDH Bank donates K2 million to Ufulu Festival

FDH Bank has given K2 million to Ufulu festival which showcase arts amongst the youth as the country celebrates its independence day on 6th July.

FDH Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere said during the presentation ceremony in Blantyre on Monday that FDH Bank, being a home grown bank decided to sponsor the festival in the second consecutive year because the festival is about celebrating culture, freedom and creativity.

“Ufulu Festival is about Celebrating Culture, Freedom and Creativity. FDH Bank being a home grown and homebred bank that recognizes the importance of arts and value culture and freedom, we thought it wise to be part of this great initiative.”

“This is the second consecutive year FDH Bank has partnered Ufulu Festival and we are delighted to be part of this festival once again. It has grown from bringing together 15,000 people in 2018 to expected 25,000 people in 2019.So with this support we live our brand purpose of ‘Making growth possible’,” explained Chimchere.

He said through the festival, FDH Bank will get a platform for engaging and interacting with their customers as well as getting feedback about their product offering.

“This year FDH Money Bureau, one of the subsidiaries of FDH Financial Holdings Limited that is in the business of Forex trading and money transfers in conjunction with worldwide money transfer company Mukuru will sensitize the audience about money transfer services,” said Chimchere.

“I encourage our customers to patronize this session come 6th July,” added Chimchere.

A representative of Ufulu Festival Yamikani Kalizang’oma thanked FDH Bank for the sponsorship and continued trust in the organizers of the festival saying it has grown from hosting about 200 people when it started in 2014 to the expected 25,000 people this year.

“Over the years we grew from meeting at City Mall, to Mbowe and for the last two years at Civo. Culture, Creativity, Freedom are at the core of the festival. We believe this is the best way to celebrate our freedom, our independence.”

“FDH partnering with us allows us to grow and dream bigger. This is important for us. To be a festival that’s growing and reaching more Malawians but also creating a space for all to enjoy. As we are growing in numbers, we have also been growing in the number of activities we are doing this year,” said Kalizang’oma.

He said during this year’s festival, they will have the body project doing aerobics from 6am till 8am then a kids program Called Ufulu kids from 9am till 11am with performances, games and a color run.

“From 11 am we are going to have on-stage music, poetry, and dances. We have artists like Faith Musa, Kelvin Sings and Sangie just to make a few. We thank FDH for being faithful partners and for seeing what young people need and appreciate what young people are doing,” said Kalizang’oma.

