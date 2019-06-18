MCP to mobilise supporters for June 20 mass protests

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will mobilise its party supporters to participate in the June 20 civil society organisations (CSOs) organized peaceful demonstrations over presidential election results across the country.

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said this just days after UTM president Saulos Chilima told party supporters to join the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organized protests.

MCP and UTM claim the May 21 presidential poll was rigged as they claim Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials manipulated the vote in favour of President Peter Mutharika, a claim the pollster denies.

“The MCP supporters are free to join the demos. There is no reason why MCP supporters should not join the protests,” said Munthali.

Munthali said the protests are for a good case.

Political commentator Mustafa Hussein said people are free to participate in demos as long as they don’t attack other people or break property.

