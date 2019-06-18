Forum appeals for  Malawi leadership responsibility based on Biblical principles

Dynamic Leaders and Gatekeepers Forum (DLGF) has emphasized on the need for leaders to take responsibility by reflecting on issues that they can do as leaders in order to shape the political and socio-economic landscape of the country in a faith perspective that is based on Biblical principles.

The meeting which drew leaders of various sectors from across the country was held in Lilongwe over the weekend under the theme ‘Leadership and Faith in our World.’

One of the facilitators at the meeting, Rev. Dr Zacc Kawalala told journalists that leaders need to identify what they are going to do and impart the same to their subjects in order to build a strong network of leaders and those leaders the society is raising.

He said such principles would go a long way in shaping the country in a way that all would benefit.

“I believe that if we are going to have any development; any change, any transformation whether it is socio-economic transformation, requires leadership that fears God,” he said.

Kawalala, who is General Overseer of Word Alive Ministries International, said time has come that leaders from all sectors should not only be God fearing but also leaders of integrity saying those attributes are ideal for a better future of the leaders as well as their subjects and those who are raised to become leaders.

DLGF has been in existence since 2015 as an all sector network of executive leadership and society influencers. It has since then been organizing such meetings.

Rev. Kawalala said since 2015 one of the things which has kept the forum intact are the regional meetings which provoked a debate on what needs to be done as a country hence this national meeting.

“One of the things which I’m encouraged with and has kept us to have the momentum, and even to have a national forum like this, is that in the small groups in the regions we started seeing a coming together of the individual gates discussing what is wrong with us as a people and what needs to be done,” he said.

He said if the country moves that way people would stop blaming one grouping of people saying they have done blame games for a long time and time has come for taking action.

The Republic of South Africa Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng who was the keynote speaker concurred with Kawalala on leadership responsibility saying one cannot assume leadership because he or she likes it but must learn to lead.

He said capacity building for leaders is critical if the world is to raise vibrant leaders.

Another facilitator at the forum, Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale who sits as a judge in the High Court of Malawi observed that leadership is not pointing the right way but becoming the right way saying leadership is about what the leader is and not about the people the leader is leading.

Since its inception, DLGF has worked towards creating circles called Gates through which professionals with relevant skills identify issues, discuss them and find solutions with the involvement of respective stakeholders.

The Gates are Church, Government, Family & Education, Media & Communication, Sports, Arts & Entertainment, Business & Economics and Health, Science & Technology.

In recognition of 2019 being an election year, DLGF thought of providing a platform for an in-depth look at leadership in Malawi and how to move forward with a newly elected government and the existing leaders in all spheres of influence.

