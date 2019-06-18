TEVETA donates K3 million equipment to Kasama Community College graduates

Executive Director for Technical Entrepreneurial Vocation, Education and Training Authority (TEVETA), Wilson Nkhoma, has urged first cohort graduates from Kasama Community Technical College in Chitipa to embrace entrepreneurship skills for them and the country to develop economically

Nkhoma was speaking at Kasama Community Technical College Friday when he presented K3million construction, carpentry and joinery equipment to 26 certificate graduates in brick laying, carpentry and joinery.

“Countries that have developed worldwide invest in skills development. Government introduced community technical colleges to ensure that youths in the country acquire skills for them to be employing themselves and others.

“We have donated building, carpentry and joinery equipment to the graduates so that they have a package with which to start from after graduating,” said Nkhoma.

Among the graduates who received the equipment are those who were on job training and constructed the college through their own construction company called Masaka Construction.

Chairman of Masaka Construction Company, Antonio Sikwese who received a Level 1 Certificate in brick laying said the equipment would go a long way in empowering and motivating the graduates to start their own businesses.

“The equipment which we have received from TEVETA will help us a lot because previously, we were using the college’s tools but from now we will be using own tools,” said Sikwese.

Speaking in an interview after the ceremony, District Commissioner for Chitipa, Humphrey Gondwe said the college is an opportunity for youths in the district for them to access training in various technical fields.

Kasama Community Technical College was officially opened on May 6, 2019 by President Peter Mutharika while the 26 graduating students were enrolled on December 2, 2016.

