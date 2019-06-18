Leave public infrastructure naming to Parliament, says commentator Mkamanga

A social commentator has said the government should leave the naming of public infrastructure to parliament or any other independent body.

Emily Mkamanga, a MzuzuUniversity based social commentator said the current arrangement whereby traditional leaders can make the decision is prone to abuse.

This follows Paramount Chief Kawinga’s pronouncement that that tax-payer funded Liwonde-Mangochi Road be renamed Peter Mutharika Highway.

“It is improper for anyone just to wake up and decide on the names of public infrastructure. This is just political. The people who make such pronouncements just want to gain favours from their political masters,” said Mkamanga.

Chief Timbiri of Nkhata Bay made similar pronouncements during the official opening of the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road but people shun calling the road Peter Mutharika Highway.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga said the duty of her organization is to construct roads, saying the naming of roads lies in the hands of the Office of the President and Cabinet and ministry of Transport and Public Works.

