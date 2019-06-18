Malawi Law Society joins poll case as friends of court

Malawi Law Society (MLS) says the Constitutional Court has admitted it as friends of the court in the high profile presidential election challenge case.

The case goes back to the court in Lilongwe this Wednesday where the panel of five judges is expected to make rulings on a number of technical objections raised by both the President Peter Mutharika legal team as well as opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM party lawyers.

Secretary general of the Malawi Law Society, Martha Kaukonde said as friends of the court, MLS lawyers would be able to make submissions.

“We should be able to give insights and make submissions which other parties might have not submitted, we will bring issues which other parties might have over-looked,” said Kaukonde.

Kaukonde said the court admitted MLS as friends of the court on Sunday.

