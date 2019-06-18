Police arrest suspect ins sweet beer poisoning

Malawi police in Mzimba have arrested a suspect in the poisoning of sweet beer during an unveiling of a tombstone which led to one death and left 28 others battling for their lives.

The police say Alufeyo Kamanga of Masonga Kamanga village was arrested on suspicion that he poisoned Mrs Efrida Theu and 28 others.

Kinsley Chiumia of Mzimba police say the mother of the suspect is at large upon hearing that her son is in police custody following the sweet beer poisoning incident.

The police say they want to establish the motive behind the poisoning of the food, to find out whether it was intentional or not.

