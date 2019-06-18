Airtel, FA Malawi satisfied with 2019 Top 8 Cup

Mobile phone service providers, Airtel, who are sponsors of the Airtel Top 8 Cup in Malawi, say they are satisfied with this year’s tournament up to as far as the semi finals.

Airtel Senior Zonal Business Manager for the northern region, Danny Malisita, told Nyasa Times on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium after the semi final match between Mzuni FC and Karonga United, that it was pleasing to see new entrants into the tournament battling it out in semis and one of them getting into the finals.

Karonga United beat Mzuni FC 5-4 in post match penalties from a goalless draw in regulation time and will meet Silver Strikers in the finals, who beat Masters Security 1 nil.

Malisita added that as sponsors, Airtel Malawi, was focused on developing local football in the country and it was pleasing to see Karonga United progress to the finals.

“We are so happy with the turn out of supporters here who also happen to be our customers. The competition has produced a finalist who has been regarded as a small team. Through the tournament, our interaction with our customers who are also supporters of the teams taking part in the cup has been superb and we are generally pleased with the tournament this far,” explained Malisita.

Taking his turn, Licensing and Compliance Manager at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Casper Jangale, thanked Airtel Malawi for sponsoring the cup.

Jangale said it was history in the making for Karonga United to make it into their first ever finals of the cup.

“These competitions are meant to give opportunity to every team that participates. It is not a foregone conclusion where we give it to Bullets, Wanderers, or Silver Strikers but the competition is for the teams that compete. We are happy that a team that many never gave a chance has qualified into the finals. Congratulations to Karonga United,” remarked Jangale.

