FDH Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

FDH Bank has introduced FDH WhatsApp Banking aimed at bringing simplicity and convenience to its customers.

Public Relations Officer for FDH Bank, Lorraine Lusinje said in an interview with Nyasa Times that the service will enable customers to access banking services and transact safely and securely right from their WhatsApp chat.

“FDH Bank, as a champion of growth, recognizes the role technology is playing in the industry, in development and in financial inclusion, especially in an age where WhatsApp has become a basic communication and business tool.”

“By saving the FDH WhatsApp Banking line 0880849079 and sending a prompt (Hi) to the number, customers will be provided with an interface similar to FDH Mobile banking platform where they can select and complete various transactions,” explained Lusinje.

She said services available on FDH WhatsApp Banking include balance enquiry, bill payments, airtime purchase, money transfers and more.

