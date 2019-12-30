Wicked teenage-mother dumps baby in latrine, at large

Unidentified teenaged mother in the capital Lilongwe, who apparently dumped her newly born baby Monday morning in a pit latrine, is on the run; and, about 30 able-bodied young men resorted to demolishing the latrine so they could rescue the baby.

Eye witnesses told Nyasa Times that the girl, who is about 17, had been seen recently heavily pregnant but as of a few days ago she wasn’t any longer and there was no baby.

“This morning as someone was passing through, he heard a cry from a pit latrine. It was reported to the chiefs who further reported the matter to the police,” said an eye-witness who refused to be named.

Nyasa Times has learnt that the police advised the people to do what they could and later give them an account, which made them resolve that they start demolishing the latrine.

The teenage mother, we also understand, had her first child at 14 and lives by herself in a rented apartment in Sector 1 of Area 24 around SOS Village.

“She has all along been patronizing bars around, and we hear that the man who made her pregnant refused to accept responsibility,” said our witness.

