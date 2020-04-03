FDH Bank launches ‘Osafinyika promotion’: Mazda Demio grand prize

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, FDH Bank has launched a digital transaction promotion dubbed ‘Osafinyika’ which will encourage customers to use the bank’s digital platforms in order to reduce visits to banking halls as one way of preventing the disease.

The grand winner will be a proud owner of a Mazda Demio by the time the promotion concludes on 2nd July 2020.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion in Blantyre on Thursday, FDH Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Msapato said to complement the health, hygiene and safety measures put in place to combat the disease, FDH Bank is promoting social distancing by limiting the number of people in branches at the same time encouraging the use of digital products for transactions hence the promotion.

“To encourage and motivate our customers further to stay safe, we are today launching the ‘Osafinyika Digital Promotion’ that will see a lucky customer win a Mazda Demio at the grand draw when the promotion ends on 02 July, 2020.”

“All customers have to do is transact on our digital platforms namely WhatsApp Banking, FDH Mobile and Ufulu Digital Account. Valid transactions to enter draws are bill payments, funds transfers, airtime top-up and initiating cardless withdrawals. This is to encourage social distancing so that people do not have to visit banking halls and other services providers physically,” explained Msapato.

He said during the three month promotion period, customers have a chance of winning subsidiary prizes like Bluetooth speakers, Itel A16 phones, Powerbanks, branded T-shirts and cash in monthly draws.

Msapato also said FDH Bank has put in measures of protecting both staff and customers from the epidemic.

“We are all aware of the Covid-19 epidemic; its global impact and how it is affecting the way people live their day to day lives and conduct business. Malawi has not been spared from the effects and as a bank, FDH Bank has also been impacted by Covid-19 and we are responding accordingly to the situation. We have instituted a full special Covid-19 Committee that is working tirelessly to protect staff and customers from the epidemic and we have enforced our Business Contingency and Continuity Plan in light of the global crisis,” said Msapato

“We urge all our customers to remember to stay safe and continuously practice good hygiene. FDH Bank remains committed to providing you with the best possible financial solutions in times of need,” added Msapato.

