Maranatha Academy introduces online lessons amidst Covid-19 school shutdown

Maranatha Academy are moving classes online following spring break and school shutdowns implemented by government to halt the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to Maranatha Academy managing director,Ernest Kawonga, the online lessons starts from today (Wednesday 1 April 2020).

“As Malawians are aware that the World has been hit by coronavirus which has led to all schools closed in Malawi, we have come up with a solution to enable our students continue learning,”said Kaonga.

“We don’t need to give break to our children because they will relax.We have introducing online learning where we will be beaming lessons from Maranatha in Blantyre to all the students who will register with us,” he said.

Kaonga said with a registration fee of K10 000 to Maranatha Students and K30 000 to other students they will be able to access these lessons from all the subjects.

“We are going to send a link which will enable one to access our lessons. We promise we have the best teachers on the land .This is an opportunity in this time of crisis to continue learning via online,” Kaonga told Nyasa Times.

He also said that they have formed a time-table which will be shared to all the registered students inorder for them to follow the lessons.

Kaonga further assured parents that Maranatha will always strive to be in the forefront providing quality education and takes the lead to try new initiatives while upholding its fine tradition.

Maranatha Academy has three campuses in Chileka, Machinjiri and The new campus located along the Blantyre – Lilongwe M1 Road, a few metres after passing Lunzu Trading Centre.

