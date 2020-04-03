Charcoal-making in Karonga worries Forestry Department

Karonga District Forestry office says it is concerned with the cutting down of trees in restricted areas for charcoal making.

Speaking in an interview, assistance district forestry officer Isaac Manda said despite the interventions against the malpractice, people continue to make charcoal.

“You cannot understand what is happening here. We have forestry guards and patrolling officers in the forests to prevent people from producing charcoal, but this is not bearing fruits,” he said.

Manda said they will continue patrolling roadblocks, including Songwe Border to confiscate charcoal transported to neighbouring Tanzania.

“We have patrol officers at Songwe Border to ensure charcoal does not go to Tanzania, but some people use uncharted routes,” he said.

One of the charcoal producers, Ipyana Moyo, said he was involved in charcoal production because of poverty and lack of employment.

“We ask government to create job opportunities for us,” he said.

A 2017 Malawi Charcoal Policy under renewable energy indicates that 97 percent of households in the country use firewood or charcoal for fuel.

