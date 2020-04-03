FA Malawi, Sulom agree K1m pay back to clubs

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in conjunction with the domestic elite football league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have agreed to pay back K1 Million that every club pays as commitment fee and as per requirement of Club Licensing.

Both FAM and Sulom have confirmed the development separately.

“The Football Association of Malawi, having reviewed the status of the effect of the Coronavirus on the clubs, has resolved to give the clubs a chance to withdraw the K1,000,000 (One Million Malawi Kwacha) paid to FAM as Club Licensing commitment fee” reads a brief statement signed by FAM Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka.

On his part Sulom President Tiya Somba Banda admitted clubs are facing tough time to take care of their players following the suspension of the league kick-off due to COVID-19.

“Most of the clubs rely on money from gate revenue to pay their players that is why it is ideal to give them back the commitment fee in these hard times,” said Somba Banda.

Meanwhile, some clubs have already spoken out on the development and have welcomed the idea.

“This is a welcome development and simply shows that our football administrators [FAM and Sulom] always think of the clubs” said Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Administrations Officer Albert Chigoga.

On his part Tigers technical director Robin Alufandika said: “This is good more especially small clubs like ours”.

