Wanderers extends contract of  6 players

Be Forward Wanderers FC has confirmed that Francis Mulimbika and Ted Sumani have signed new contracts , joining the likes of Stanely Sanudi, Isaac Kaliati,Lucky Malata and Richard Chipuwa who also extended their stay at Lali Lubani Road some weeks ago.

Sumani signed a three-year contract, while Mulimbika put pen to paper for two-years.

Mulimbika said he was humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of their supporters.

“I am loving my time at Wanderers. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the Nomads.

“I would like to thank the coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level,” he said.

Wanderers general secretary, Victor Maunde described Mulimbika and Sumani as naturally gifted players that any other club would love to work with.

“Mulimbika and Sumani are one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with. We are all delighted to keep them,”said Maunde.

