FDH Bank launches ‘Tiyeni pa Agent’ promotion

Listed FDH Bank plc has launched ‘Tiyeni Pa Agent’ promotion to encourage customers to bank with ease within their communities using Banki Pakhomo Agents found across the country.

FDH Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Msapato said transacting using Banki Pakhomo Agents provides convenience to customers by providing an easily accessible platform for them to transact quickly without travelling a long distance to visit the bank branches in their respective districts.

He said further to this, in this time of COVID-19, it is important that customers should transact safely and minimize travelling to the bank branches as a COVID-19 preventive measure.

“In the ‘Tiyeni Pa Agent’ promotion, customers that deposit a minimum of K30, 000 in their account via a Banki Pakhomo Agent and maintain it for at least one month stand a chance of winning K1 Million in the grand draw at the end of the promotion,” said Msapato.

The promotion will run from 8 February to 8 June 2021 and has monthly prizes of K250, 000 to one lucky customer and K50, 000 each to 10 lucky customers.

“As an innovative bank in a fast paced digital world, the bank remains committed to providing customers with relevant solutions that improve their banking experience and champion financial inclusion.”

“Banki Pakhomo Agents allow people in rural, semi-urban and urban areas access financial services easily such as opening of bank accounts, making account deposits, bill payments, funds transfers and account withdrawals, among others,” explained Msapato.

He urged customers in need of banking services to wear a mask and go to Banki Pakhomo Agents for service. Tiyeni Pa Agent.

