7 to testify against Itaye, others in fraud case: ‘Not guilty’ plea  entered

February 9, 2021 Osman Faiti - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

State prosecutors have said they will parade seven witnesses to testify against former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye and two others are being accused of abuse of office.

Itaye: Pleads not guilty
MACRA’s director of finance, Ben Chitsonga: Pleads not guilty

Itaye and his two co-accused Macra director of finance Ben Chitsonga and procurement specialist Joseph Ngalawa on Monday entered a plea of “not guilty”  when they appeared before acting chief resident magistrate Godfrey Balaka in Blantyre.

The trio is accused of authorising payment of about K8 million for the printing of party cloths for former governing party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

They are also accused of making a payment of about K135 million for the institution’s calendars.

After taking their plea of  not guilty, senior assistant Chief State Advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda asked the court to impose bail conditions on the three that should include having their passports surrendered.

Malunda said the State is ready to proceed with the case and will parade seven witnesses.

“The case came for hearing today, specifically for plea taking and the accused persons have all denied the charges.

“What will happen I that at the next hearing, the State will bring witnesses. We have  seven in total. The State will start parading these witnesses to prove a case against the accused persons,” said Malunda.

However, defence lawyer Clement Mwala  was not available for comment.

The court has since adjourned to March 5 as the date the trial will start and for ruling on imposing bail conditions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
2 hours ago

Let them go, ndalama yachepa iyi to prosecute. The government will spend much more than that K143 million in concluding this case like they did with Bakili. Its an injustice to the greater good of millioons of Malawians to spend mire than K500 million to prosecute K143 million. This is the sad truth because of the incompetence of our rotten judiciary system. How can we trust the courts that nullified the presidential election and failed to cancel the parliamentary and local government elections. You cannot say that the cooked meat has poison but its soup is ok.

0
Reply
Member
Member
3 hours ago

Mr konrad bukle should also be brought to book because he also solicited $500,000 from a i.t syatem purchase/upgrade from IT center or an IT center affiliated company. Nayesno akayankhe kuti ndalama izi analandira chifukwa cho hongedwa kuti macra igule ku companyo.

0
Reply
Jah
Jah
3 hours ago

Chitsonga uyu ndi uja anali mphuzitsi pa CZSS??

0
Reply
Che Pichesi
Che Pichesi
3 hours ago

Straight forward case. If it happened then it happened. Itsi thafu bwana

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
FDH Bank launches ‘Tiyeni pa Agent’ promotion

Listed FDH Bank plc has launched ‘Tiyeni Pa Agent’ promotion to encourage customers to bank with ease within their communities...

Close