FDH Bank, MASM sign pact on payments

Listed FDH Bank plc has signed a partnership agreement with health insurance provider Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) to simplify digital payment processes for their clients.

Signing the agreement in Blantyre on Monday, FDH Bank marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere said as the world continues to go digital, everyone needs to adapt including essential services of financial services and health.

“FDH Bank Plc and Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) being providers of key essential services under health and financial services have worked together over a long period of time, we are now taking the partnership further to bring convenience to our mutual clients by simplifying the digital payment process.”

“MASM payments can now be done instantly with FDH Bank Plc without the need to take proof of payment to MASM offices for activation. This can be done using FDH Mobile, Ufulu Digital Account, FDH wallet and any FDH Bank outlet, all under the *525# code or Mobile App or FDH One Click as well as FDH WhatsApp Banking,” said Chimchere.

He said the facility will bring the utmost convenience to customers and save time in fast paced world.

“We appreciate that health is critical and sensitive and even the slightest delays can lead to complications or loss of life; streamlining services in this sector is imperative. We are honored to have partnered with MASM on this and we look forward to future partnerships and innovations that improve the lives of our mutual customers and the country,” said Chimchere.

MASM Acting Chief Commercial Officer Bernard Ambali said the partnership with FDH Bank means that they have increased modes of payments of premiums for the convenience of their members.

“Once they make a payment, the upgrades are done instantly and they won’t be any need for them to come to our offices to do the manual upgrades, it is instant,” said Ambali.

