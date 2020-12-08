Good start for TNM Super League – Sulom

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has said the country’s top flight league which is sponsored by TNM has started very well, going by what has transpired in the first two weeks of the 2020/2021 season.

SULOM has also asked teams to work hard to show spectators beautiful football this season and continue adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures.

General Secretary for SULOM, Williams Banda, has said he hopes teams will continue to be disciplined.

“Because there was a very long break, fitness levels for players have not yet reached the desired expectation but what is important is that all games have so far been played without any form of hooliganism.

“A total of 31 goals have so far been scored and this is quite encouraging. We saw some players on the bench not wearing face masks. We wish to remind them to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 preventative measures,” Banda explained.

