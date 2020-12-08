Sulom fixture in a mess

Mighty Wanderers FC have questioned Super League of Malawi (Sulom) fixture following their exclusion this weekend despite playing only two games while other clubs are now closer to playing four games.

The Nomads first game this season was away in Mzuzu, where they played one game against Mzuzu Warriors before taking on Silver Strikers in their second encounter at home.

However, Sulom has not given the Nomads a game this weekend and going through the first round fixture, the blues will play Mafco on 19 December in Blantyre.

After their fixture on 19 December, the Nomads will go for another break with their next match against Nyasa Big Bullets on 2 January 2021.

This development has not gone well with Wanderers, who described is as unfair to the club.

For instance, Wanderers general Secretary, Victor Maunde said it does not make sense that other clubs have played three to four games, while Wanderers is stuck on two games.

“Why sparing us despite playing only two games, yet by this weekend other clubs will reach four games. This is unfair to us because we are already coming from a long break and it seems we are going for another break. This will affect our players fitness,” said Maunde.

However, the fixture released by Sulom already looks disorganised because some teams like Blue Eagles have played their games away and continue to be on the road for their next assignment.

The Lilongwe-based cops kicked-off the league with an away game against Nyasa Big Bullets and this weekend they are travelling to Blantyre again to play Ntopwa and Tigers.

Ntopwa FC as well they are yet to travel after playing all their three games at home.

The Bangwe-based outfit played Moyale Barracks and Red Lions at home. On Sunday, they will face Blue Eagles at home as well.

Red Lions, who were in Blantyre to face Tigers and Ntopwa will be traveling back again in the commercial city to take on Nyasa Big Bullets.

