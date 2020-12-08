ACB nabs  DPP’s Vuwa Kaunda, obtains arrest warrant for judge Muhara

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has this morning arrested former Lands minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda over alleged shoddy public land deals connected to his former cabinet colleague, Charles Mchacha.

ACB director gẻneral Reyneck Matemba has confirmed of the arrest and sàid the bureau has already obtained a court warrant of arrest for High Court Judge Lloyd Muhara.

The ACB is accusing Mchacha of using his political muscle to obtain public land in Blantyre with the help of Kaunda, when he was minister of Lands and Muhara when he was chief secretary to the government.

“We could not arrest Honourable Kaunda last week because he was attending parliamentary business but Honourable Mchacha was not, that is why we arrested him,” he said.

He said Muhara is in the US.

“We will get in touch with him and formerly inform him of the warrant of arrest. Hopefully he will cooperate and come back home,” said Matemba.

High Court officials say Muhara never reported for duties after his secondment to the OPC ended following the dramatic loss of former president Peter Mutharika in the court sanctioned June 23 presidential election which swept out the Democratic Progressive Party out of power.

