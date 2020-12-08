Malawi Red Cross handover Mwalija Health Post in Chikwawa

Malawi Red Cross Society on Monday handed over a K30 million Mwalija Health post structure to government in Traditional Authority Kasisi in Chikwawa District.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Minister of Health, Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda said government has plans to construct more health facilities in rural areas.

“Through the Local Acceleration Plan, government will soon start building new hospitals, buy new ambulances and recruit 10,000 new health workers,” said the minister.

While expressing gratitude to MRCS for the structure, Kandodo Chiponda warned the general public against relaxing observation of COVID-19 preventive measures during festival season, saying such a tendency would undermine efforts to fight the pandemic.

In his remarks, MRCS President, Levison Changole said his organisation has in total spent K737 million to construct 371 houses, toilets, health posts and drilling boreholes in Nsanje, Chikwawa, Zomba and Phalombe.

“As a humanitarian organisation, we are impressed with the strides we have made so far in helping the 2019 flood survivors relocate to upper areas.

“We thank people of Mwalija for voluntarily accepting to move from low lying areas to safer places,” said Changole.

Taking their turn, Paramount Chief Lundu and Chikwawa North Parliamentarian Owen Chomanika commended Malawi Red Cross society for the health facility.

Lundu further asked people to unite and concentrate on developing the district.

“It’s my plea that we should leave politics aside and focus on developing Chikwawa,” said Lundu, asking government to consider constructing the new Chikwawa District Hospital.

The construction of Mwalija Health Post was funded by Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

The organisation also funded health posts in Mangochi and Mwanza.

