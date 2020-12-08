Police arrest lawyer Ambokile over gender-based violence against ‘baby-mama’

Malawi Police Service have arrested Blantyre-based lawyer Ambokire Salim over allegations of perpetrating gender-based violence as he allegedly assaulted a woman, he fathered a child with causing grievous body harm.

Ambokire was arrested on Tuesday by the Blantyre police according to the city’s police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi.

The arrest comes as Women Lawyers Association have embarked on a fight against gender based violence.

Nkhwazi has identified the ‘baby mama’ as Lina Musopole.

He said Salim has been arrested after the Musopole lodged a complaint that she was assaulted by the accused on December 1.

Nkhwazi said Musopole also reported that the accused had spread a chemical (Doom) on her face.

This comes barely days after another lady, believed to be Salim’s girl friend claimed she was brutally assaulted by Salim towards November end.

Pictures posted in social media space showed the woman was heavily assaulted and suffered bruised eyes and had her mobile phone completely broken during the fracas.

“Yes, he is in our custody now. His wife came yesterday complaining that she has been assaulted by Ambokire since 1 December, 2020,” said Nkhwazi.

Previously, Salim also assaulted the woman he had two children with and she relocated out of the country to UK after she could not get protection from local security.

