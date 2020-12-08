Maneb to administer fresh MSCE exams from Jan 5 2021

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) claims that it has put all necessary security measures to ensure a credible Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination which will be re-administered from 5th to 29th January 2021.

The re-administration of the examination was necessitated by the cancellation of the 2020 MSCE examination on November 4 and the subsequent directive by President Lazarus Chakwera to administer the examination not later than January 2021.

Acting Executive Director for MANEB Dorothy Nampota says security is jointly being provided by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service with MDF taking lead.

“The timetable has been drawn and delivery of the timetable to District Education Managers (DEMa) offices has commenced today (Tuesday 8 December 2020) and will be completed in four days’ time,” says Nampota.

