Man killed in Msundwe for alleged attempted sexual assault

December 8, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Call it the new normal of justice delivery; a  21-year- old man, Clement Chigwe, has been  killed Tuesday morning for allegedly attempting to rape a child in Msundwe, Lilongwe,  Malawi Police have confirmed.

According to police, the father of the alleged rape victim, took the law in his own hands and killed  Chigwe upon learning that he attempted to sexually assualt his daughter.

The deceased was his servant.

Central Region Police spokesperson Alfred Chinthere says police are still investigating the matter.

According to Chinthere, there were attempts by the communities to beat up the victim’s father in retaliation for his action.

The deceased hailed from Mango village, T/A Njewa in Lilongwe.

3 Comments
Igbudu
Igbudu
2 hours ago

Richard Chimwendo banda, ntchto za kamwa yako

tuntufye
tuntufye
2 hours ago

Much as I dont condone sexual assault, this is not a good precedent. Mob justice should not become the norm, please abale akwa Msundwe is that the only language you know

Macdonald Samalani
Macdonald Samalani
2 hours ago

Mostly why men use to rape, for asuch isee no prbs (problem) to be killed course we are not hearing cry of our children really.

