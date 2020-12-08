Man killed in Msundwe for alleged attempted sexual assault

Call it the new normal of justice delivery; a 21-year- old man, Clement Chigwe, has been killed Tuesday morning for allegedly attempting to rape a child in Msundwe, Lilongwe, Malawi Police have confirmed.

According to police, the father of the alleged rape victim, took the law in his own hands and killed Chigwe upon learning that he attempted to sexually assualt his daughter.

The deceased was his servant.

Central Region Police spokesperson Alfred Chinthere says police are still investigating the matter.

According to Chinthere, there were attempts by the communities to beat up the victim’s father in retaliation for his action.

The deceased hailed from Mango village, T/A Njewa in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares