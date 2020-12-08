DPP amends charge for ex-spy chief, IT guru: Cleared on  theft, now accused of ‘failing to take a receipt’

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mary Kachale has cleared former head of Intelligence Kenam Kalilani and his co-conspirator, former State House chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu of stealing an intelligence computer in the case the two are suspects of theft of intelligence systems and four computers in June this year.

A confidential document from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution to different agencies and departments (MDAs) which Nyasa Times has seen, the two did not steal the four computers as purported, rather a false informer mislead the security agencies resulting in the arrest of the two in July this year.

Nyasa Times comprehends that the Director of Public Prosecution has advised to law enforcers that the two can be prosecuted for failure to take a receipt after purchasing the computers from one of the supplier in the capital, Lilongwe.

When Nyasa Times contacted lawyers of the two accused; Madalitso Kausi of Doreen and Cuthbert Lawyers and William Chiwaya on the new developments, they expressed shock that in the first place, their clients were suspects of theft and that the case has failed to start with several adjournments only to hear that the state now wants their clients to be charged with failure to take a receipt.

“To my best understanding, I recognize that my clients were arrested for theft of computers and intelligence systems and the case was even been associated with treason , my clients have not been charged despite over four appearances in the courts to date, we already asked the court to dismiss the case to avoid wasting tax payers money as the State has told the court that it was not ready to start prosecution this case only to hear rumors that the state wants them tried for failure to get a receipt as per DPP proposal, this is pure witch hunt and political harassment for my clients having worked with the previous government,” Kausi told Nyasa Times.

Kausi went on to say that his clients requested for the receipt as per the Malawi Revenue Authority requirement when the four computers allegedly stolen were bought as the costs of purchasing them were inclusive of VAT but since the transaction was done using a post-dated cheques, an arrangement was that the receipt would be collected after the cheques was cleared.

But he said with the busy schedule , his client failed to go back and collect the receipt as he was out of Lilongwe for month and he cannot collect it now as this would be seen as manipulation of evidence.

In a previous court appearance on November 2, 2020, prosecution team led by Dr. Mwabi Kalua of Police headquarters who was absent but represented by Prosecutor Chande asked the court to give them more time, before they start prosecuting the case

Senior Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba adjourned the matter to December 17.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares