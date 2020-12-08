DPP amends charge for ex-spy chief, IT guru: Cleared on  theft, now accused of ‘failing to take a receipt’

December 8, 2020 Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mary Kachale has cleared former head of Intelligence Kenam Kalilani and his co-conspirator,  former State House chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu of stealing an intelligence computer in the case the two are suspects of theft of intelligence systems and four computers in June this year.

Chingwalungwalu (left) and Kenam Kalirani at the court

A confidential document from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution to different agencies and departments (MDAs) which Nyasa Times has seen,  the two did not steal the four computers as purported, rather a false informer mislead the security agencies resulting in the arrest of the two in July this year.

Nyasa Times comprehends that the Director of Public Prosecution has advised to law enforcers that the two can be prosecuted for failure to take a receipt after purchasing the computers from one of the supplier in the capital, Lilongwe.

When Nyasa Times contacted lawyers of the two accused; Madalitso Kausi of Doreen and Cuthbert Lawyers and William Chiwaya on the new developments, they expressed shock that in the first place, their clients were suspects of theft and that  the case has failed to start with several adjournments only to hear that the state now  wants their clients to be charged with failure to take a receipt.

“To my best understanding, I recognize that my clients were arrested for theft of computers and intelligence systems and the case was even been associated with treason , my clients have not been charged despite over four appearances  in the courts to date, we already asked the court to dismiss the case to avoid wasting  tax payers money as the State has told the court that it was not ready to start prosecution this case only to hear rumors that the state wants them tried for failure to get a receipt as per DPP proposal, this is pure witch hunt and political harassment for my clients having worked with the previous government,” Kausi told Nyasa Times.

Kausi went on to say that his clients requested for the receipt as per the Malawi Revenue Authority requirement when the four computers allegedly stolen were bought as the costs of purchasing them were  inclusive of VAT  but since the transaction was done using  a post-dated cheques, an arrangement was that the receipt would be collected after the cheques was cleared.

But  he said with the busy schedule , his client failed to go back and collect the receipt as he was out of Lilongwe for month and he cannot collect it now as this would be seen as manipulation of evidence.

In a previous court appearance on November 2, 2020,   prosecution team led by  Dr. Mwabi Kalua of Police headquarters  who was absent but represented by Prosecutor Chande  asked the court to give them more time, before they start prosecuting the case

Senior Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba adjourned the matter to December 17.

Chiswa B
Chiswa B
2 hours ago

Za ku ntiiiiiiii. Now lets start unlawful arrest, if that case exists

Kalu
Kalu
2 hours ago

That excuse doesn’t really hold water. They should’ve simply delegated someone to go get the receipt – an intern or admin assistant. Or even ask the supplier to drop it at their offices. Simple. However, I think the DPP wants these guys behind bars.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Kalu
