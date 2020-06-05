FDH Bank ‘Osafinyika promotion’ nears end: Mazda Demio up for grabs

FDH Bank Osafinyika promotion is going towards the end where a lucky winner will be a proud owner of a Mazda Demio vehicle come July 2, 2020.

Speaking during the second draw of the promotion in Blantyre on Thursday FDH Bank Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere said customers need to transact using the bank’s digital platforms to increase their chances of winning the grand prize.

“This is Osafinyika promotion second draw and we have seen a lot of customers transacting this month and today 63 people have won different prizes .We are now in the final month of the Promotion and we are encouraging customers to transact more since one lucky customer will walk away with a Mazda Demio,” said Chimchere.

FDH Bank brand ambassador, musician Patience Namadingo participated during the draw.

Osafinyika promotion was launched by FDH Bank early last month with an aim of encouraging customers to use the bank’s digital platforms in order to reduce visits to banking halls as one way of preventing the Covid-19 pandemic.

To stand a chance of winning, customers are expected to transact on the digital platforms namely WhatsApp Banking, FDH Mobile and Ufulu Digital Account. Valid transactions to enter draws are bill payments, funds transfers, airtime top-up and initiating cardless withdrawals, according to the Bank.

Customers have been winning subsidiary prizes like Bluetooth speakers, Itel A16 phones, Powerbanks, branded T-shirts and cash in monthly draws.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!