Mutharika warns against treason, to remain president: Malawi political turmoil deepens
President Peter Mutharika says he will remain the sworn leader of this country until the successor comes in warning of treason if anyone undermines this.
In his recorded State of Nation Address (SONA) delivered in Parliament on Friday, June 5, 2020, the president was blunt he was holding to power through a mandate he got from the people after the ballot.
“I was voted by the people as President exactly through the same process that voted for every Member of Parliament and ward councillors. And I was sworn in as President of this country,” the 80-year-old leader said.
“Section 83 of The Constitution of Malawi prescribes the foundational constitutional order of this country,” he said.
According to Section 83, ‘The President shall hold office for five years from the date that his or her oath of office was administered, but shall continue in office until his or her successor has been sworn in.’
Mutharika issued a dire warning that there can never be a power vacuum in the presidency and that he will continue to wield power until he hands over the sword-of-command to his successor – who will be duly elected – whenever that will be.
“Those of you who are plotting otherwise will be undermining the constitutional order and therefore committing treason,” he warned.
His comments come amidst claims from opposition to consider having a presidential council after July 3 to manage the transition until fresh presidential elections.
In his presentations during a seminar on the fresh presidential election organised by civil society organisations (CSOs) in Lilongwe, lawyer Justin Dzonzi warned that the office of the President will be deemed vacant if no fresh election is conducted within the period prescribed by the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the ConCourt.
On his part, Garton Kamchedzera, who is a professor of law at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi, corroborated, saying his reading of the law is that if there is no election by July 3, then it will create a vacancy in the presidency and the country will then have to hold elections within 60 days.
In his address, Mutharika challenged legislators to decide whether to hold elections or postpone until the coronavirus pandemic is managed.
“Let us admin we have a dilemma between going to an election too soon or preventing the spreading of coronavirus.
“As a nation, we need to make a collective decision. This parliament must make its voice heard before the people,” he said.
He said “Parliament is more supreme above the Courts” because members are elected to represent the people with the authority to make laws for the Judiciary to interpret.
In his address titled; "Balancing Development and Politics: Renewing Our Love for Our Country", Mutharika tackled a number of issues affecting Malawians and how his government continues to address them in order to better the lives of the citizenry.
Covid19 just like HIV has come to stay, we don’t know when it will end. Your boy Atuple is out in the field campaigning, so what are you talking about.
The problem with Kamchedzera and Dzonzi is that they make comments with their chewa tribe and MCP membership on mind. They deliberately ignore the legal provisions.
We will vote
I also read the same way that the president shall hold office until one elected is sworn in. I am not sure where people are getting this stupid interpretation that should the elections not be held in 150 days then the office shall fall vacant.
Koma Yah kuwufunitsitsa m’pando kumeneko? Akulu u r 80, tapumani
My personal opinion is to agree with what is stated under section 83 of the republican constitution.
He was elected through the same system that elected MPs. Kick Parliamentarians out first b4 calling him illegal. The system can’t be illegal to one individual only and be legit to the rest of MPs. Nop. It doesn’t work that way. Lets play fair.
So Mutharika wants to play this card. Off Course I knew that he should be thinking of which other ways can he force his hand on poor Malawians. He thought the Courts would Support his wickedness just as Jane Ansah is Supporting him till now. Now that the Courts Chose Professionalism, he has decided to run to the courts since we know they are easy to bribe. After all he has bought that Childish Atupele and his Corrupt father Bakili who drowned Malawi into deep Poverty. Kamlepo Kalua has gone for Sale, he enjoying Money as we speak. I have… Read more »
Misalatu iyi. If elections do not take place before 3rd of July, the office of BOTH PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY SHALL BECOME VACANT and speaker of Parliament shall temporarily take over. Ngati umaganiza kuti ukakamira pa mpando, wauponda nkhalamba iwe. We will kick you out of sanjika to ndata. Already ndiwe ILLEGAL president.
We know you guys have already payed most of our greedy MPs. It will only escalate havoc. Chonde allow people to vote the earliest possible. If you love your country that is. If you lose go. Why fight at 80 years old. You can go rest and entertain your grand children. Look at Goodal Gondwe and Bakili. What’s wrong with you guys. Go rest. Infact you wasting our time.