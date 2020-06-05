Mutharika pays tribute to Malawi Covid-19 front line health workers

President Peter Mutharika on Friday paid tribute to frontline health workers who are battling the infamous coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

He made the homage when he was opening the 2020-2021 budget meeting of parliament in Lilongwe.

The President said this was an unprecedented disease that has taken the world by surprise, but was thankful to health personnel who are putting their lives in danger to fight the pandemic.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank you our healthcare workers for all you are doing to save this country from Coronavirus.

“From our Health Surveillance Assistants in the villages to the doctors at our Central Hospitals and all technical experts in various sections, you are the heroes and heroines in this war. We thank you.

“I want to assure you that my Government will do all that is necessary to support you so that together we should defeat this pandemic,” he said through a recorded video message.

As a gesture of goodwill, government recently increased risk allowances for all healthcare workers in the country and recruited an additional 2,000 healthcare workers to help fight the disease.

The President also thanked all Malawians and the private sector adhering to the measures that government has put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said the virus pandemci has brought about a unique situation with no model to learn from but rather; everyone should be a model.

“Let me repeat; Coronavirus is real. Make no mistake about it. It is a very serious problem. If we are not careful, we will suffer far worse and long-term consequences than we have already suffered; and no one will be spared,” warned Mutharika.

“So, let us stop politicizing the fight against Coronavirus. Let us all pull in one direction to fight it. Each one of us has a role to play. Together, we will defeat this enemy,” he added.

Over 5 million cases have been recorded worldwide which have resulted into the deaths of over 300 000 people.

Malawi has its share of over 360 cases of the disease which has claimed 4 lives. Experts are warning the worst might be yet to come.

Malawi is taking necessary steps to fight the virus by among other things having formed a Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus, National Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan that has so far mobilized over K14 billion against its budget of K157 billion.

