FDH Bank partners Multichoice Malawi on ‘multiple choices’ payments

FDH Bank has partnered with Multichoice Malawi Limited which will see subscribers of DStv and GOtv accounts having ‘multiple choices’ of paying their fees through the bank’s wide range of platforms.

The partnership has come in the wake of growing customer demand for DStv and GOtv payments using FDH Bank, a move that will consequently support the growth of both brands with an increase in footprint and visibility.

FDH Bank managing Director Eric Ouattara said FDH Bank offers a wide footprint of 52 service Centres, 92 ATMs and over 200 Banki Pakhomo Agents which will give DStv and GOtv subscribers across the country convenient platforms for payments that are also closer to them adding that the new partnership will also enable subscribers to renew subscription using digital platforms thus using their mobile phones and tablets all on the go.

“We are positive that this development will bridge a gap that has been there in terms of access to payment channels for subscribers. As a bank that champions growth, our goal is always to bring solutions that meet our customer’s needs. Our array of digital platforms and wide footprint will offer subscribers convenient payment options,” said Ouattara.

Multichoice Malawi Managing Director Augustine Banda said they were encouraged by the wide network FDH Bank has, which will enable it to reach out to more customers in areas that are far from main cities and struggle to pay for their subscriptions.

“At MultiChoice Malawi, we believe it is our responsibility to take care of and reward our valued customers,” said Banda.

Speaking at a cocktail launch in Blantyre Wednesday evening FDH Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Nsapato said as a bank that is driven by constant growth and improvement, FDH Bank’s partnership with Multichoice Malawi is crucial to propel the bank towards meeting their customers’ needs.

“We want our customers to get a first-hand experience of the benefits of convenience and reliability of technology thus enjoys an unrivalled digital banking experience. This partnership is beneficial to all Malawians, even those who are not FDH Bank customers through the Ufulu Digital Account and FDH Wallet,” said Nsapato.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :