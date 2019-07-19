Mwanamvekha in first pre-budget consultations

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Jospeh Mwanamvekha will embark on national budget consultations with stakeholders ahead of his first financial plan.

This year, with the election of a President, members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors held on May 21, government was compelled to ask Parliament to pass a provisional budget expected to run until October when the full budget will be tabled.

Since 2010, the country has been running on national budgets running from July 1 to June 30—a cycle some argue that negatively affects annual procurement of agricultural inputs and government spending when it comes to electoral years.

Treasury spokesman Davis Sado confirmed Mwanamvekha will start the pre-budget consultations on July 23 at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

He will hold another pre-budget consultations on July 24 at Mzuzu Hotel and 26 July at Protea Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :