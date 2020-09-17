FDH Bank plc unveils new mobile app look and feel

FDH Bank plc has unveiled a new upgraded FDH Mobile Banking application in its quest to provide an elevated user experience through a modern user interface.

Head of Marketing and Communications at FDH Bank plc, Levie Nkunika, said in an interview with Nyasa Times that the financial institution introduced FDH Mobile in 2013 as it positioned itself as a digital bank with leading digital innovations that provide convenience to its customers and it prides itself with continuous improvement hence the upgrade of the app.

“Our innovations are inspired by our customer requirements and are always cutting edge. In December 2019, we unveiled WhatsApp Banking, allowing customers to access FDH Mobile right on their WhatsApp Chat and today we are unveiling the new look and feel to make digital banking with FDH Mobile an enjoyable seamless experience,” said Nkunika.

He said among the key features of the upgraded application include biometric registration and access, contactless transaction (Sound, QR Code, transfers), transfers (To Airtel Money and Mpamba), Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, card collection point, in-app notifications, branch locator and security tips.

“This updated application adds several benefits to users. It is more secure, seamless, and more convenient and customers will have better user experience,” said Nkunika.

He said the app can be downloaded on Google Store for android users and App Store for IPhone users.

Nkunika said other services available on FDH Mobile include transfers to FDH Bank Accounts, FDH Ufulu Digital Account, Wallet and other banks, balance enquiry and mini statement, airtime purchase (Your number and other number), TNM Data Bundle purchase, Instaloan Product, bill payments both postpaid (ESCOM, Waterboards, MRA, MASM, DSTV), bill payments both prepaid (ESCOM, SRWB, BWB, CRWB, NRWB, MASM) and Ufulu Digital Account.

“We will continue to give our customers the world class digital solutions on the market as our partners in facilitating their growth in this changing world,” said Nkunika.

FDH Bank Plc listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange in August 2020 and is traditionally well known for cutting edge digital financial solutions and pioneered the cardless withdraws, whatsApp banking, digital loan application and disbursement, digital account opening, Deposit taking ATMs, among others.

