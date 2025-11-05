FDH Bank Pumps K150 Million into Government Food Relief Effort

FDH Bank plc has stepped forward with a K150 million donation to support the Malawi Government’s national food response programme, aimed at assisting millions facing hunger across the country.

The cheque was presented in Lilongwe on Tuesday, where Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha hailed the bank for what he described as a timely and patriotic gesture.

“Let me register our deep appreciation to FDH Bank for responding positively to our call for support,” said Mwanamvekha. “They have demonstrated true corporate citizenship by standing with Malawians in this time of need. We urge other institutions to emulate this example.”

The minister reaffirmed President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s commitment that no Malawian will die of hunger under his administration.

Speaking at the same event, FDH Bank Managing Director Noel Mkulichi said the institution was moved by government’s appeal and the urgent food crisis affecting millions.

“We thought it wise to respond without delay,” Mkulichi said. “We may be the first bank to do so, but this is only the beginning. Depending on the shortfall, FDH will consider adding more support.”

According to the Integrated Food Insecurity Report, an estimated 4 million Malawians—representing 22 percent of the population—are facing food shortages and will require about 187,000 metric tonnes of maize to get through the lean season.

The donation by FDH Bank has been widely praised as a bold demonstration of corporate responsibility and solidarity with vulnerable communities.

