FDH Bank reaffirms commitment to Malawi football, netball

FDH Bank – set to list on Malawi Stock Exchange this year – has reaffirmed its commitment to support football and netball in the country despite challenges resulting from the economic impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“As a home-grown bank that champions growth, FDH Bank takes keen interest in the development of sports in the country and remains a dedicated partner to the sports fraternity,” FDH Bank managing director Elias Ngalande said in a statement.

Ngalande, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, said although the banking business is facing serious challenges as a result of the global pandemic, FDH Bank will honour the football and netball sponsorship it made last year.

He said “Covid-19 has hit the banking business hard, but we will not make any changes to our commitment to football and netball sponsorship in the country. We recognise the potential of Malawians and we support progressive initiatives.”

FDH Bank, a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, unveiled a historic K450 million five-year sponsorship for a football cup whose inaugural contest was expected to run between May and September.

It also offered a K360 million three-year sponsorship for Malawi Queens and a netball cup.

Besides, there is also K55 million for mayor’s football and netball trophies for primary schools, which will see champions from Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba and Blantyre compete in an inter-city grand final.

