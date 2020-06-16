Blessed Citizen to drop Sekelera  single

Lilongwe-based Musician Blessed Citizen, real name Dalitso Brian Chimombo, is set to drop a single titled Sekelera this Saturday.

In an interview, Blessed Citizen said the single is meant to encourage people to rejoice all the time regardless of the situations they might be going through.

He said: “The Bible in the book of 1 Thessalonians tells us that we should always rejoice in our Lord Jesus Christ; hence, the title Sekelera.

“The song is there to encourage everyone to see the beautiful side of life’s struggles. After the coronavirus pandemic is gone, people should be able to go back to their normal lives even stronger.”

Blessed Citizen added that, as an artist, he has sensed the signs of the times people are passing through and that is why he decided to compose the song.

“This single was composed long time ago but due to some issues it had to wait and then came the pandemic. I feel like God wanted it to be made in its perfect time,” he said.

Blessed Citizen further said people should expect the message of hope in the single during this pandemic.

The artist is currently working on an album which he is set to release soon.

In Sekelera, Blessed Citizen has featured hip-hop gospel artists such as Beracah and Khethwayo.

The song was produced by Chozizwa Studio with the beat made by Sir Odilo.

Part of the song goes; Hakuna matata with no worries/ Sekelera everyday with no boundaries/ akakuthoka that sky is the limit iwe uwauze kuti unadutsa kale/ so don’t worry about everything God is over money God is Over everything / Nyengo zina zikakuphinja umuyitane / ngongole yako yonse Jesus Christ got it paid/ now feel free like a bird/ I know l know I look good with my beard/chimwemwe change pano chinadzadza tsaya/ smiling on ma bars in the spirit with no beer.

