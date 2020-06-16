UTM claims assassination plot targeting Chilima: Ex-military officer trailing Malawi VP
The UTM Party has stepped up its own security after being alerted to a death threat in desperate attempt to create violence and a state of emergency, targeted at the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima, the party’s leader.
The regime is alleged to have approached an assassin to hit Chilima who is now running mate on the grand opposition Tonse alliance.
The party said it is not taking the threats lightly about the covert plans come from reliable sources within the regime.
UTM suspects former Major = Rodrick Mkaka, who now works for Egenco as Security Officer, is part of the plot as he has been trailing Chilima for the past two weeks.
Chilima’s security team took pictures of Mkaka’s vehicle at Karonga on Tuesday morning after it was also spotted in Chitipa where the vice president is on a campaign trail.
“He was spotted in Phalombe when Chilima was in Phalombe the day Chilima’s vehicle was stoned. He was in Machinga the day Chilima’s vehicle was stoned, he was in Ntcheu last week when Chilima was there. He is now here in Karonga. Protect the principal,” reads a message passed on to Chilima’s team from a a sources within government.
Meanwhile, Chilima’s private security currently in Karonga with him, has tightened security around him.
The assassination plot also comes hot on the heels of reports that the DPP also wants to kill presidential candidate Peter Kuwani of Mbakumbaku so that the polls are postponed as per Malawi laws.
The DPP government is seemingly not willing to go to the fresh polls especially with two credible opinion polls giving the opposition alliance an 18 lead edge.
DPP and UDF alliance if you try hurting Chilima or Tonse alliance leaders mudzawona chomwe chinameta nkhanga mpala.Hurting them nanu muvulazidwa.Try your stupidity and you will regret it.
There is no smoke without fire.Dpp is trying anything but will fail.Killing Mbaku waku leader still the election will continue nanga zadalazo.Dpp leaders akuyenera kukatha kundende basi.
Fear and protection? Had it been their was a price on his head he would have been hit months or years ago. So these claims should be false and empty. As a Dpp supporter I have observed that this guy has been a nuisance for too long. So if the Dpp government was a killer govt, this gentleman wouldn’t be a problem today. Dpp govt is democratic.
Kuziyambiranji ndalezo mukudziwa kuti ndinu amantha. Zizingachitike ku Malawi Kuno. Amene adalipulomisa bloodshed mulinaye konko. Nanga Mkaka mati ndiwanu? Mudzionetsetsa anthu oyimanawo. Osamangoyima ndi aliyense.
Inuyo mukanafufuza Kaye kuti mkaka wake ndi uti muoneka kuti simukudziwaso
Akukusaka ndi Mkaka ndi Chakwera.Muphana,chaka chino ife ku ma stand phee
Pliz mkaka wake sameneyo kumazitsata zithunzi
Koma abale inu Chilima watikwana ndi maboza. Konseko kufuna kugula sympathy from the public. We told you game iyi requires maturity. Lets wait for the voting day and you will be made to sit down because anthu tatopa kumvera za Saulosi. Lero timve ” Akufuna kundipha” . Abale inu auzeni anthu mfundo. Kuwani who is he not to speak for himself? You want to confuse us with maboza. Paja anthu anakuzani kuti game iyi yakukulirani. Kodi mwaiwala kuti you only got 4 MPS in 2019??? Now having seen kuti game yakula mwakwera ya MCP. Your UTM is now dying out.… Read more »
Mu Malawi muli anthu ambiri ofunika .Who are you Zeze kuti anthu mpaka akufune moyo wako.😂😂😂😂😂 .Wayamba misaka fosya siya
Zopusa basi, major major kuti chani za ziii
The one whose name is mentioned here as Major should go to Police and report so that we know who is saying the truth.
Death People Party yatchera ku mwenzi! Nkhanga zawona!
I am a DPP follower have DPP blood in my veins like a religion I cannot dump DPP. However let us accept the fact that the country needs change. Let others try, let others try their policies. Sometimes if you truly love you let go. If we are truly honest with ourselves Malawians sooner or later will realise DPP and its leadership were better and in time we will bounce back. We have reached a saturation point. I wish my fellow blues could understand that. APM knows that that’s why he is not campaigning. He just wants to fulfil the… Read more »
wack assasins, major major chani apa