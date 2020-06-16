Simbi FC hoping to rope Joseph Kamwendo in technical panel

Former Wanderers and Malawi international midfield maestro, Joseph ‘Shakira’ Kamwendo, is expected to be one of the assistant coaches for Simbi Football Club of Mchinji which will be playing in the central region Chipiku sponsored second tier league in place of Mlatho Mponela.

Kamwendo, who hails from Mchinji, has been approached by Technical Director for the club, Casten Mwanza, who feels Be Forward Wanderers legend will inspire players in the team as they dream to play in the Super League.

“We are indeed discussing with Joseph Kamwendo to be in our technical panel. We know he has vast experience in football as someone who has played at the highest level.

“As a son of Mchinji, we feel it is time for Joseph to give back to his homeland the talent he has,” explained Mwanza.

Kamwendo was popular for his left foot that enabled him dribble spectacularly in addition to taking beautiful free kicks that sometimes ended into goals.

From Kamwendo area in Mchinji, Joseph played for Civil Service United in Lilongwe before joining Wanderers in Blantyre and later playing for the national team.

Kamwendo also played for clubs in Zimbabwe, South Africa, DRC and Denmark.

Simbi Football Club is sponsored by South African based Malawian prominent business person, Simbi Phiri.

