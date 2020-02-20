FDH Bank set to announce Mayor’s trophy sponsorship

FDH Bank will Thursday evening unveil sponsorship packages to support youth sports development through Mayor’s Trophy tournaments organized by Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba City Councils.

The sponsorship packages will be unveiled at a cocktail launch to be held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe to be graced by Minister of Sports Francis Phiso.

We are excited about the upcoming launch of the 2020 Mayors Trophy Launch where we will unveil the Mayor’s Trophy packages that will benefit schools and youth in Mzuzu, Blantyre, Zomba and Lilongwe. The Mayor’s Trophy will benefit close to 140 schools in the country,” said FDH Bank Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere.

“As FDH Bank our main goal is to facilitate growth, and we therefore take every opportunity to create growth platforms and opportunities for the youth to develop to their full potential,” added Chimchere.

He said in 2018 FDH Bank invested MWK10 Million in Blantyre Mayor’s Trophy, MWK10 Million in Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy, MWK6 Million in Mzuzu Mayor’s Trophy and MWK10 Million in Zomba Mayor’s Trophy.

“This year we have pumped up the sponsorship and the packages. We look forward to the exciting Mayor’s Trophy Tournaments and nurturing talents in our youth yet again,” assured Chimchere.

Mzuzu City Council Public relations Officer Mac Donald Gondwe hailed FDH Bank for the sponsorship of the Mayor’s Trophy in the city saying apart from motivating learners, the sporting activities will unlock their sporting skills.

“The Bank has always been there for us and its fruits are evident. We cherish the support and as a Council we expect to deliver as expected for the betterment of the bank, Mzuzu City Council, residents and its clients,” said Gondwe.

Zomba City Chief Executive Officer Charles Thombozi also said this year’s tournament will motivate learners and expects a tough competition.

“This will help in unearthing sports talent in the city, and also ensure the physical fitness of our learners. Previously we have had Mayors trophies but sourcing the prize money has always been a challenge, and so being covered by FDH Bank is a great thing. This sponsorship will motivate our learners just like was the case last year, and we know that competition will be high,” said Thombozi.

