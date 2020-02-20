Hammers settle for Mwafulirwa as head coach

The newly promoted Super League outfit, Ekwendeni Hammers, has finally settled for Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa as its head coach in its maiden season commencing next month.

Mwafulirwa , who was assistant coach for Mzuni FC, now Mzuzu Warriors, has since started drilling the Hammers at Chibavi Community Ground in readiness for the heat in the country’s top flight league. Reports indicate that he has signed a two-year contract.

Chairperson for Ekwendeni Hammers, Mabuchi Mkandawire, confirmed the development adding that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has denied releasing Charles Kamanga to head Hammers’ technical panel.

“Our efforts to rope in Charles Kamanga did not materialise as the MDF said Kamanga might be considered for any of the MDF clubs.

“I can confirm that Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa will be our Head coach. Looking at time, we needed to quickly identify someone to take charge of the club,” explained Mkandawire.

Mwafulirwa says he will try his best to help Hammers get required results.

“It’s true I am now with Ekwendeni Hammers. I believe in taking risks. If you don’t take risks, you don’t progress in life. On paper, the team looks small but with hard work and teamwork, results can always come satisfactorily,” remarked Mwafulirwa.

Ekwendeni Hammers were champions of the 2019 Five Million Kwacha SIMSO Premier League.

