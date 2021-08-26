FDH Bank sponsors K1.5m towards Green Awards for Association of Environmental Journalists

Taking cognizance that Association of Environmental Journalists are playing towards sensitising the public to reafforest plundered forest reserves and land, FDH Bank Plc on Wednesday donated K1.5 million towards the Green Awards that the body administers during its annual general meeting.

At the presentation at FDH Bank head office in Blantyre, public relations officer Lorraine Chikhula said the association’s awards initiative is “designed to stimulate progressive and creative environmental journalism that inspires the present and future societal needs”.

She added that the work of journalists involves participation from various stakeholders including international NGOs, the private sector, civil society as well as diplomatic missions.

“As a responsible home grown corporate citizen, we have FDH Cares as our sustainability programme with ‘Our Environment’ being one of its pillars,” she said.

“The environment supports trees which provide oxygen and support various inhabitants for animals and livelihood for humans. More importantly, they mitigate climate change.

“We are, therefore, pleased to be part of this great initiative and we applaud the role the association is playing towards the environment.”

Chikhula added that their intervention is in recognition of the global initiative to restore 350 million hectares of degraded forests and land by 2030 and that in Malawi about 7.5 million hectares of degrade land and forests require serious attention.

“Malawi committed to restoring 4.5 million hectares of of degraded forests and land by 2030 and we at FDH Bank committee to plant and protect over 1 million trees by 2024.

“As the theme for the Green Media Awards says, ‘Greener Stronger Together’, we are indeed coming together in collaborative efforts that seek to encourage all Malawians and the media fraternity to stay vigilant in cultivating stronger and greener partnerships for the preservation and protection of our natural resources.

“We believe this is the beginning of a fruitful partnership with the association and that we will continue to collaborate in future endeavours for the betterment of our environment and our community.”

The awards FDH Bank will support are categories of Green Photojournalist of the Year, the Green Accountability Award and Green Documentary Award.

In her vote of thanks the association’s vice-president, Wezi Nyirongo said they are grateful of the partnership they have found in FDH Bank in support of the AGM, which was cancelled last year due to the CoVID-19 pandemic.

The AGM is set for Lilongwe from September 19-21 that include a training workshop and a gala dinner where the awards of excellence will be presented.

She said winning entries will go away with lucrative prizes of the journalists’ trade such as HD cameras, laptops and trophies.

Going forward, Nyirongo said the association plans to establish a media centre to produce and promote local in-depth green content and to bridge the gap that exists with environmental scientists and the journalists.

She thus said they hope FDH Bank will partner them in establishing this media centre as well as their future endeavours.

