MultiChoice implements price adjustments for GOtv Malawi for 2021

With effect from September 1, MultiChoice Malawi will implement a price adjustment on GOtv packages.

GOtv Max will be at K14,300, up from K13,000; GOtv Plus at K9,700 from K8,800; GOtv Value at K5,400 from K4,900; GOtv Lite Monthy at K2,250 from K2,000; GOtv Lite Quarterly at K5,300 from K4,700 and GOtv Lite annual at K12,400 from K11,000.

In a statement, MultiChoice Malawi says across the African continent, GOtv continues to offer value to its customers with a variety of packages to choose from to keep the family entertained.

“GOtv continues to look for ways to bring our customers the entertainment they love.”

For more information, customers are encourage to contact MultiChoice call center on 01895777 or make use of their self-service portals on the MyGOtv apps available for download on iOS and Android.

