FDH Bank steps up support for national development

FDH Bank Plc has reaffirmed its role in complementing government efforts to drive Malawi’s socio-economic development through interventions that uplift communities and support key sectors of the economy.

The Bank said this during an engagement with the State President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Wednesday, where it outlined several initiatives aligned with national development priorities.

Speaking at the event, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer, William Mpinganjira, said the Bank will sustain its support to the government, building on ongoing projects that are already contributing to national development.

“We have briefed the President on some of the initiatives the bank is undertaking. These include the construction of student hostels to ease accommodation challenges for learners in both public and private institutions. We are also financing key road projects, including the Golomoti–Monkey Bay turn-off road,” said Mpinganjira.

Additionally, FDH Bank, a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, revealed that it has invested K1 billion in the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board, and is also supporting the mining industry.

President Mutharika commended FDH Bank for its investments, describing them as critical to accelerating development.

He stressed the need for strong partnerships between government and the private sector, saying collaboration is key to sustainable growth.

“Malawi’s development agenda requires the active involvement of private institutions whose innovation and resources complement government efforts in transforming the economy. My administration remains committed to public-private cooperation as this is essential for our national development,” he said.

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