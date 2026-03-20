NBM commits K20 million for SKC Foundation Golf fundraiser

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given out K20 million towards the upcoming SKC Foundation fundraising charity golf tournament scheduled for 28 March, 2026 in Lilongwe.

The SKC Foundation, established in honour of late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, has organised the tournament to raise funds for the purchase of dialysis machines and patient monitors, particularly in strategic hospitals as guided by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Lilongwe Service Centre Manager, Maureen Gwembere, said the Bank’s support is driven by its commitment to improving healthcare access for Malawians.

“The sole purpose of this initiative is to procure medical equipment for communities, which aligns with the Bank’s commitment to supporting the well-being of Malawians,” said Gwembere.

She added that the tournament will also serve as a tribute to the legacy of the late Vice President.

“This golf tournament will celebrate the life and legacy of Saulos Klaus Chilima, while also providing an opportunity for the bank to engage with its stakeholders,” she said.

In his remarks, SKC Foundation Trustee and son of the late Vice President, Sean Chilima expressed gratitude for the support, noting that it will have a significant impact on saving lives.

“The impact of this donation is substantial. What we aim to achieve requires considerable resources, and we appreciate the support from NBM plc. Health facilities are overwhelmed by the number of patients battling kidney failure, and our goal is to make these machines accessible closer to where people live,” said Chilima.

The Foundation has so far collected more than K160 million for the golf tournament.

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